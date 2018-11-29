3 Filipino policemen convicted of murder in brutal drug war

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2017, file photo, protesters display placards and light candles outside the wake for slain Kian Loyd Delos Santos, a 17-year-old Grade 11 student, who was killed in a shootout with police five days ago, following a march in suburban Caloocan city north of Manila, Philippines. A Philippine court has found three police officers guilty of murdering Kian Loyd Delos Santos they alleged was a drug dealer in the first known conviction of a wrongful death under the president’s deadly anti-drugs crackdown. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo