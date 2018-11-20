Report: Hungary grants asylum to former Macedonian leader

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2018 file photo, Nikola Gruevski, Macedonia’s former prime minister, looks on in parliament in the capital, Skopje. Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, that it has summoned Hungary’s ambassador to formally demand that the government in Budapest reject an asylum application by Gruevski, who is a fugitive after he fled from Macedonia to Hungary. Boris Grdanoski, File AP Photo