The Latest: Bangladesh scraps Rohingya repatriation plan

Rohingya Muslims use their cellphones as they sit on a hillock overlooking Balukhali refugee camp, in Bangladesh, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. Bangladesh authorities said they are ready to begin repatriating some of the more than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims who have fled from army-led violence in Myanmar since last year, but refugees scheduled to leave said they would refuse to go because of fears for their safety. Dar Yasin AP Photo