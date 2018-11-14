Woman wears wedding gown alone after fiance dies on Lion Air

In this photo taken on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, and released by Intan Syari, Indonesian Intan Syari poses in her wedding dress with a bouquet of flowers on the day of her planned wedding in Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia. Syari who was engaged to a man who died on a Lion Air flight that plunged into the sea has worn her wedding dress on the day they were to have been married. Intan Syari’s fiance, medical doctor Rio Nanda Pratama, was among 189 people on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane who died when it crashed a few minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Oct. 29. (AP Photo) AP