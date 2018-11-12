AP Explains: The latest in Sri Lanka’s political crisis

FILE- In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, file photo, Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena, right, and his newly appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa wave to supporters during a rally held out side the parliamentary complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan is in the midst of a political crisis set off by the president’s decisions to remove the South Asian island nation’s prime minister, dissolve Parliament and call snap elections. The moves have triggered public protests and international criticism, including from some of the country’s biggest donors. Eranga Jayawardena, file AP Photo