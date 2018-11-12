Fake images show acquitted Christian woman leaving Pakistan

FILE - In this Dec. 25, 2016, file photo, a Pakistani Christian girl crosses a bridge in poor Christian neighborhood in Islamabad, Pakistan.The uproar surrounding Aasia Bibi _ a Pakistani Christian woman who was acquitted of blasphemy charges and released from death row but remains in isolation for her protection _ has drawn attention to the plight of the country’s Christians.The minority, among Pakistan’s poorest, has faced an increasingly intolerant atmosphere in this Muslim-majority nation where radical religious and sectarian groups have become more prominent in recent years. B.K. Bangash, File AP Photo