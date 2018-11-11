9/11 trial lawyers find mold in their top-secret offices: Could it snarl Gitmo hearings?

Attorney Cheryl Bormann, representing an alleged 9/11 plotter, said she returned to the U.S. Navy base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, on Nov. 10, 2018 to find her team’s office caked in mold on “the files, the carpet, all of the furniture,” and also on the black traditional Muslim abayas she wears to court in consideration of her client’s cultural sensitivity. Lawyers were prohibited from sharing photographs of the moldy offices because that part of the makeshift war court complex built on nan abandoned airfield is rated Top Secret. CAROL ROSENBERG crosenberg@miamiherald.com