Death toll in Jordan flash floods rises to 11

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, tourists brave a rare rainstorm in plastic ponchos to peer at the Treasury, Jordan’s most famous archaeological monument leftover from the Nabatean civilization in the kingdom’s Petra archaeological park. Flash floods caused by heavy rain across Jordan killed people Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 and forced hundreds of tourists to seek higher ground in the kingdom’s ancient city of Petra, the government spokeswoman said. Sam McNeil, File AP Photo