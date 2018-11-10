Saudi coalition in Yemen, under pressure, ends US refueling

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, a man stands among the rubble of the Alsonidar Group’s water pump and pipe factory after it was hit by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen. The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said early Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, it had “requested cessation of inflight refueling” by the U.S. for its fighter jets after American officials said they would stop the operations amid growing anger over civilian casualties from the kingdom’s airstrikes. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo