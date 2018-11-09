German president calls for ‘democratic patriotism’

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier delivers a speech during an hour of commemoration in the German federal parliament, Bundestag, at the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Bundestag members are commemorating the Night of Broken Glass pogroms of 1938, in which Nazi supporters burned and vandalized synagogues and Jewish businesses across the country, killing over 400 people, but also the creation of the first German republic in 1918 as well as the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989. All three events occurred on November 9. Michael Sohn AP Photo