Groups warn of civilian toll, violations in Yemen’s Hodeida

FILE - In this Friday Sept. 28, 2018 file photo, a fisherman paddles his boat past destroyed buildings on the coast of the port city of Hodeida, Yemen. Amnesty International said warned late Wednesday. Nov. 7, 2018 that Yemen’s rebels have taken up positions on a hospital rooftop in the contested Red Sea city of Hodeida that a Saudi-led coalition is trying to capture. This raises concerns the Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, plan to use the patients at the Hodeida hospital as human shields to ward off airstrikes from the coalition. Amnesty is urging the warring sides to protect civilians. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo