South Korean minister: Washington says North canceled meet

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, stands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. North Korea and the United States are trying to revive stalled diplomacy meant to rid the North of its nuclear weapons. There was much talk of the possibility of success following a meeting in June between Trump and Kim, but in the months since there has been little to quiet skeptics who believe the North will never give up weapons it has described as necessary to counter a hostile Washington. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo