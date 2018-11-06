Egypt’s leader faults media coverage of Khashoggi slaying

In this photo provided by Egypt’s state news agency MENA, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, speaks during a youth conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Addressing the international youth conference late Sunday el-Sissi said that the 2011 Arab Spring revolt was an ill-advised attempt at change whose chaotic aftermath posed an existential threat to the nation. Egypt’s president said those behind the revolt had good intentions but had inadvertently “opened the gates of hell.” (MENA via AP) AP