Turkish envoy calls US sanctions on Iran unwise, dangerous

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu attends a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Tokyo. Turkey’s top diplomat has criticized the U.S. resumption of sanctions on Iran as unilateral, not wise and dangerous, calling for a dialogue and compromise. Foreign Minister Cavusoglu in Tokyo for talks with Japanese leaders, told reporters Tuesday that Turkey opposes sanctions because they don’t achieve results. Eugene Hoshiko AP Photo