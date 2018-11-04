Stone throwers face different fates across the globe

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, Palestinian protesters hurl stones at Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel. President Donald Trump’s assertion that stones thrown by Latin American protesters at American troops should be treated as “rifles” has sparked debate about the appropriate response to rock throwing crowds -- particularly after Nigerian troops appeared to use his comments as justification for a deadly crackdown on demonstrators over the weekend. From the Gaza Strip to Africa to Europe, security forces have long dealt with stone throwers, albeit in very different ways. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo