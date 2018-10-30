Al-Shabab’s former No. 2 leader runs for office in Somalia

In this photo taken Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, Mukhtar Robow, who was once deputy leader of Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab, speaks at a press conference about his candidacy for a regional presidency, in Baidoa, Somalia. Once the No. 2 leader of al-Shabab, now Mukhtar Robow is running for a regional presidency in Somalia, defying a government that says he’s ineligible because he remains under international sanctions. (AP Photo) STR AP