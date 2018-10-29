Search continues at Lion Air crash site in Indonesia
Lion Air Flight JT 610, carrying at least 188 people, including crew members, crashed into the Java Sea on Monday morning, October 29, shortly after it took off from the Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Jakarta.
Prince Harry told a well-wisher at the Invictus Games in Sydney that he’s hoping his and Meghan’s first born will be a girl. Harry was at a cycling event on October 21 when a woman called to him, “I hope it’s a girl.” Harry replied, “So do I.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia warned it will respond to any "threats" against it as its stock market plunged, after President Trump warned of "severe punishment" over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured on Oct. 2, 2018 in a suicide attack at an election rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. About 250 people were attending the rally in the Kama district when the explosion struck.
A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.