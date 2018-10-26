Cyprus’ rival leaders agree on 2 more crossings along divide

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, waves to the media, with UN Secretary General’s Special Representative to Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar, centre right, for their meeting with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades inside the UN buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday. Oct. 26, 2018. The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus are meeting for the first time in six months to scope out the chances of resuming stalled reunification negotiations. Pool via AP Iakovos Hatzistavrou