French media: Elysee press room move trampling transparency

FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the press as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels. France’s Presidential Press Association has called on President Emmanuel Macron to reconsider his decision to close the press room inside the presidential palace. In a statement Tuesday, Oct, 23 the association that represents French and foreign media accredited with the presidency said the press room’s closure would be “a lockdown of the Elysee Palace and a decision prejudicial to journalists’ freedom to inform and to work.” Francisco Seco, file AP Photo