Changing story again, Saudi Arabia says killing was planned

The Saudi Arabia flag flies outside the country’s consul general’s official residence in Istanbul, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. Turkey’s state-run news agency says Saudi officials did not allow Turkish investigators, probing the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, to search a well in the garden of the Saudi Consulate. Turkish forensic teams have searched the Consulate, the consul general’s official residence as well as vehicles belonging to the consulate as part of their probe into Khashoggi’s disappearance and death. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo