For Honduran migrants in caravan, the journey is personal

Honduran migrant Alba Rosa Chinchilla Ortiz poses for photos at a temporary shelter in the central park of Huixtla, Mexico, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. Chinchilla’s husband, an ex-soldier in the Honduran army has survived three attempts to kill him, Chinchilla said. Her partner of six years, he has applied for asylum in the United States and she’s trying to join him and their son. Moises Castillo AP Photo