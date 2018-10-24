Saudi prince joins pantheon of incendiary Arab rulers’ sons

FILE - In this May 17, 2001 file photo, then President Saddam Hussein’s eldest son Uday, right, speaks with his younger brother Qusay, at a Baath party meting in Baghdad, Iraq. Uday was feared and reviled for his violent, maniacal and unbalanced tendencies and was accused of multiple rapes. The quieter Qusay was thought to be Saddam’s preference to succeed him. The killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul by agents believed to be close the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has cast him into the ruthless and pitiless pantheon of sons of the Arab World’s most infamous tyrants. (AP Photo, File) AP