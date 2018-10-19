Canada’s new marijuana economy: Meet the winners and losers

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the alleged killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist, took place amid Republican calls for the White House to take a harder stance against the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia warned it will respond to any "threats" against it as its stock market plunged, after President Trump warned of "severe punishment" over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured on Oct. 2, 2018 in a suicide attack at an election rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. About 250 people were attending the rally in the Kama district when the explosion struck.
A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.
It started with a nervous look to the sky. Two minutes later, two drones exploded. We analyzed videos and photos to show how a speech by President Nicolás Maduro ended in an apparent assassination attempt.
Nearly 100 people died after a magnitude 7.0 temblor hit Lombok on August 5, 2018. Videos showed buildings destroyed there, as well as people fleeing hotels in neighboring Bali and evacuating the Gili Islands.
Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, managed to survive a deadly wildfire in Mati, Greece by hiding in an outside oven. Loukoumakis has been groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.
