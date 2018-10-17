Vietnam frees popular blogger on condition she leave for US

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, file photo, Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, center, a prominent Vietnamese blogger, stands trial in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa, Vietnam. Vietnam has freed a well-known blogger after two years in prison on the condition that she leave for the United States. Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, known as “Mother Mushroom,” was arrested in October 2016 and sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of defaming the Communist government. Vietnam News Agency via AP, File Tien Minh