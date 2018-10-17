Water pollution in Iraq threatens Mandaean religious rites

In this Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 photo, followers of the ancient Mandaean religious sect perform their rituals along a strip of embankment on the Tigris River reserved for them, in Baghdad, Iraq. Mandaeanism follows the teachings of John the Baptist, a saint in both the Christian and Islamic traditions, and their rituals revolve around water. Iraq’s soaring water pollution is threatening the religious rites of the tight-knit community, already devastated by 15 years of war. Hadi Mizban AP Photo