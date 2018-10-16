Greece: Ancient wrecks, pottery found at ships’ ‘graveyard’

This undated handout photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Monday, Oct. 15 , 2018, shows a man holding a 2nd-century A.D. terracotta lamp with the incised name of its maker, the Corinthian artisan Octavius, on the base, one of a group found on the seabed off the island of Fourni. Greece’s culture ministry says a Greek-U.S. team has located traces of five more ancient shipwrecks in the eastern Aegean Sea, raising to 58 the number of wrecks located since 2015 around Fourni, a notoriously dangerous point on the ancient shipping route. (Greek Culture Ministry via AP) Uncredited AP