Dennis Rodman benched for Yao Ming at Pyongyang friendly?

９日、親善試合を終えて記念写真に納まる朝鮮と中国のバスケットボール女子選手。「親善」（赤）と「団結」（白）の混成チームに分かれて対戦した＝平壌・柳京鄭周永体育館（朝鮮中央通信＝朝鮮通信）In this Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, photo provided on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, by the North Korean government, Chinese hoop legend Yao Ming, center rear, poses for a group photo with Chinese and North Korean basketball players after their friendly match in Pyongyang, North Korea. Chinese female basketball players who are visiting Pyongyang this week mixed together with North Korean female players to form two teams, called “Friendship,” in red, and “Unity,” in white, as part of a high-profile sports exchange between the two countries intended to help thaw ties that had been growing chilly over the past year. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” wh Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency