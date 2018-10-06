A car in a stream after a storm hit the town of Argos, southwest of Athens, on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Greek authorities are looking for three missing people on a Greek island after a rare and powerful Mediterranean storm dumped heavy rain on the region.
A car in a stream after a storm hit the town of Argos, southwest of Athens, on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Greek authorities are looking for three missing people on a Greek island after a rare and powerful Mediterranean storm dumped heavy rain on the region. Vangelis Bougiotis AP Photo
A car in a stream after a storm hit the town of Argos, southwest of Athens, on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Greek authorities are looking for three missing people on a Greek island after a rare and powerful Mediterranean storm dumped heavy rain on the region. Vangelis Bougiotis AP Photo

World

Body found on Greek island is man missing in severe storm

The Associated Press

October 06, 2018 12:22 PM

ATHENS, Greece

Greece's coast guard says it has identified the badly decomposed remains of a person found on an island shore as a 67-year-old man who was reported missing in a storm that struck a week ago.

The man and his 58-year-old wife went missing Sept. 30 on the island of Evia, off central Greece, when their car was found abandoned during torrential rain. The body was found Friday on a rocky shore 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) away from the car.

The coast guard says the search for the woman continues.

A third missing person, a 27-year-old man, was found exhausted but OK on Monday.

The rare storm hit areas in central and southern Greece hard, causing severe flooding in places.

  Comments  