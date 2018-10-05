Rwandan ex-presidential challenger Rwigara freed on bail

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 file photo, former Rwanda presidential candidate Diane Rwigara is escorted by policemen to a court where she denied charges of insurrection and forgery that she says are linked to her criticism of the government’s human rights record. The former Rwandan presidential challenger was freed on bail Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 after more than a year behind bars. (AP Photo, File) AP