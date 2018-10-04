Brazil’s Workers’ Party likens front-runner to Hitler

This April 18, 2016 photo released by Agencia Brasil shows congressman Jair Bolsonaro during the impeachment process against former Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff, in Brasilia, Brazil. In 27 years as a congressman, Bolsonaro only presented two proposals that became law -- one to extend tax benefits in the information technology industry, and another to make available an experimental cancer drug. Agencia Brasil via AP Marcelo Camargo