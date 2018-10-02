Deadly suicide attack targets election rally in Afghanistan

At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured on Oct. 2, 2018 in a suicide attack at an election rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. About 250 people were attending the rally in the Kama district when the explosion struck.
Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded g guilty to affray and making threats with a bladed article.

