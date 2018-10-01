Vietnam’s former Communist Party Chief Do Muoi dies at 101

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, former Communist Party Secretary General Do Muoi, front center, is helped to walk to pay respects to late Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap at the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam. Do Muoi, a committed communist, has died at age 101. The government said in a announcement posted on its website that Muoi died late Monday night, Oct. 1, 2018, at the National Military Hospital 108 after battling a serious illness despite efforts by Vietnamese and foreign doctors to treat him. Hoang Dinh Nam, Pool AP Photo