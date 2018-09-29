Leading Brazil candidate leaves hospital after stabbing

A man walks near T-shirt with the image of Jair Bolsonaro, presidential candidate for the National Social Liberal Party, are displayed for sale on a shop in the neighborhood of Nucleo Bandeirante, near the center of Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. Brazil’s far-right presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro is recovering after a successful emergency surgery to repair tissues of his intestinal walls. Bolsonaro was stabbed Sept. 6 during a rally in the southeastern city of Juiz de Fora. Eraldo Peres AP Photo