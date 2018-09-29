In this photo provided by the United Nations, Ri Yong Ho, left, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is greeted by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at U.N. Headquarters.
The Latest: Syria, NKorea to have their say at UN gathering

The Associated Press

September 29, 2018 09:04 AM

UNITED NATIONS

The Latest on the U.N. General Assembly (all times local):

9:00 a.m.

Two of the planet's most troubled hot spots are sending envoys to have their say before the world.

North Korea and Syria are places of international concern that spill trouble beyond national borders, and are to appear before the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday, at a time when both countries could be on the cusp of significant developments.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, are trying to regain momentum more than three months after the Singapore summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un. They are pushing for a second meeting in their quest to get Pyongyang to renounce its nuclear ambitions.

Syria could be on the verge of emerging from seven years of bloody conflict that included the use of chemical weapons.

Syria's foreign minister will take the podium with his government firmly in control of most of the territory the opposition held for many of the seven years of the conflict.

