A Kashmiri woman grieves during the funeral of Mohammad Saleem Malik, a civilian, in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Sep. 27, 2018. Residents say Malik was killed by Indian troops during an anti militancy operation in Srinagar. Dar Yasin AP Photo

World

Clashes erupt in Kashmir after Indian troops kill man

The Associated Press

September 27, 2018 02:09 AM

SRINAGAR, India

Officials and residents say anti-India protests and clashes have erupted in several places in disputed Kashmir after Indian troops killed a young man.

Residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city, Srinagar, say government forces shot and killed the young man early Thursday during a raid. Police have yet to make a statement.

The killing triggered protests and clashes as hundreds poured into streets at several places in downtown Srinagar calling for the end of Indian rule.

Elsewhere, India's army says a soldier and a rebel were killed Thursday in a gunbattle in southern Qazigund area.

India and Pakistan both claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

