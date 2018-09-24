FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, center, arrives at the government house for a cabinet meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Prayuth on Monday declared that he is “interested” in the country’s politics, providing further indication that he will run in elections scheduled for early next year.
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, file photo, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, center, arrives at the government house for a cabinet meeting in Bangkok, Thailand. Prayuth on Monday declared that he is “interested” in the country’s politics, providing further indication that he will run in elections scheduled for early next year. Sakchai Lalit, File AP Photo
Thai military gov’t head interested in staying in politics

The Associated Press

September 24, 2018 07:49 AM

BANGKOK

The head of Thailand's military government has declared he is "interested" in participating in politics, in a new indication he may seek to remain in office after elections scheduled for early next year.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's remarks Monday did not clarify whether he is considering running in the general election, which is supposed to be held by May next year, or will seek to be appointed by the new parliament as a non-elected outsider prime minister.

Prayuth disavowed political ambitions when he led a May 2014 coup that ousted an elected government. The military declared it would reform politics, and banned most political party organizing until earlier this month.

For several months, Prayuth and his backers have been organizing support for pro-military parties.

