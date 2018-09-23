The Latest: Iran says US ally behind military parade attack

In this photo provided by the Iranian Students’ News Agency, ISNA, wounded military personnel are carried into an ambulance after a shooting during a military parade marking the 38th anniversary of Iraq’s 1980 invasion of Iran, in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, Iran, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Gunmen disguised as soldiers attacked the annual Iranian military parade Saturday in the country’s oil-rich southwest, killing several people and wounding otehrs in the bloodiest assault to strike the country in recent years. ISNA via AP Alireza Mohammadi