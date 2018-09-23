Indonesia presidential contenders vow peaceful campaign

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second left, and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin, left, and his contender Prabowo Subianto, second right, with his running mate Sandiaga Uno, right, release birds during a ceremony marking the kick off of the campaign period for next year’s election in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018. Indonesia is set to hold its presidential and parliamentary election poll in April 2019. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo