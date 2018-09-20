Politics, pride in leaders trip to ‘sacred’ N. Korea volcano

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2018, file photo, North Korean soldiers adjust their hats before posing for a photo on a viewing platform overlooking the caldera of Mount Paektu in North Korea. There is no more sacred a place in North Korea than Mount Paektu. The still active volcano, site of one the most violent eruptions in history, is considered to be the spiritual epicenter of the North Korean revolution. Ng Han Guan, File AP Photo