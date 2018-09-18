EU enlargement chief urges Macedonians to back name deal

European Union’s enlargement commissioner Johannes Hahn, left, talks with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, during their meeting in Skopje, Macedonia, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Hahn has urged Macedonians to back a name deal referendum planned for the end of this month that will change the country name to “North Macedonia” and pave the way for accession to EU and NATO. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo