Russia’s biggest war games include submarine hunt in Pacific

A Russian navy landing vessel unloads an armored vehicle as a military helicopter flies overhead during Russian military maneuvers Vostok 2018 on the training ground “Klerk”, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Vladivostok, Russian Far East port, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. The weeklong Vostok 2018 maneuvers are the largest war games Russia ever had. Sergei Grits AP Photo