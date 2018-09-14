AP WAS THERE: 2013 typhoon kills thousands in Philippines

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2013, file photo Typhoon Haiyan survivors ride motorbikes through the ruins of the destroyed town of Guiuan, Philippines. Filipinos are facing the powerful Typhoon Mangkhut with the memory of another devastating storm still fresh in their minds. Nearly five years ago, Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines, well to the south of Mangkhut’s path. David Guttenfelder, File AP Photo