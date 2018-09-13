Israel removes protest shacks near embattled West Bank site

Israeli security forces arrive to the West Bank Bedouin community of Khan al-Ahmar, Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. Israeli forces have dismantled five corrugated metal shacks that had been set up by Palestinian activists protesting the anticipated razing of a nearby West Bank hamlet. Protest leader Abdullah Abu Rahmeh says about 200 soldiers converged on the area of the Khan al-Ahmar encampment before dawn Thursday, dismantled the shacks and loaded the parts onto trucks. Majdi Mohammed AP Photo