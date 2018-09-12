Pope Francis leaves s at the end of his general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Pope Francis leaves s at the end of his general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo
Pope Francis leaves s at the end of his general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo

World

Pope summons bishops for February abuse prevention summit

The Associated Press

September 12, 2018 07:31 AM

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis is summoning the presidents of every bishops conference around the world for a February summit to discuss preventing clergy sex abuse and protecting children.

Francis' key cardinal advisers announced the decision Wednesday, as the latest chapter in the Catholic Church's long-running sex abuse and cover-up scandal has thrown Francis' papacy into crisis.

The Feb. 21-24 meeting is believed to be the first of its kind, and signals a realization at the highest levels of the church that clergy sex abuse is a global problem and not restricted to the Anglo-Saxon world, as many church leaders have long insisted.

Francis' papacy has been jolted by accusations he rehabilitated a top American cardinal from sanctions imposed by Pope Benedict XVI for having molested and harassed adult seminarians.

  Comments  