Vice presidential candidate Fernando Haddad and his wife Ana Estela arrive to a Workers’ Party National Executive members meeting to discuss the replacement of jailed presidential candidate, former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in Curitiba, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. While da Silva leads preference polls, he is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption and has been barred from running. The party is expected to announce that Haddad will replace da Silva. Eraldo Peres AP Photo
World

Brazil party replaces Lula da Silva on presidential ballot

The Associated Press

September 11, 2018 02:16 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO

Brazil's Workers' Party has bowed to court orders to replace former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its candidate for the Oct. 7 presidential vote.

Party officials say on Twitter that former Sao Paulo Mayor Fernando Haddad is the new candidate.

Tuesday's move is an acknowledgement that the party couldn't get da Silva on the ballot.

Da Silva is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption. He denies wrongdoing and argues the case was meant to keep him from running.

The man who led Brazil from 2003 to 2010 has easily led polls for more than a year, but his candidacy was barred by the country's top electoral court.

Recent polls show Haddad far behind, but the party hopes he will now rise with da Silva's endorsement.

