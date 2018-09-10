Colombian rebels reject conditions for resuming peace talks

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2018 file photo, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque reviews the troops, accompanied by his military staff during a ceremony in Bogota, Colombia. The rebel National Liberation Army said Monday, Sept. 10, that it was willing to “liberate” a group of policemen and civilians it captured in August. But the rebels also accused President Ivan Duque of breaking promises made by his predecessor and said they will not accept his “unilateral” conditions. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo