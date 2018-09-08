Residents bring out their belongings from an earthquake-damaged house in Kiyota ward of Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Thursday’s powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido. Some parts of the city were severely damaged, with houses atilt and roads crumbled or sunken. A mudslide left several cars half buried, and the ground subsided in some areas, leaving drainpipes and manhole covers protruding by more than a meter (yard) in some places.
Death toll rises, flights resume, power back in Japan quake

The Associated Press

September 08, 2018 12:06 AM

SAPPORO, Japan

Japanese rescue workers and troops are searching for the missing for a third straight day in a northern hamlet buried by landslides from a powerful earthquake.

The Hokkaido government said Saturday that 30 people are dead or presumed dead and nine remain missing. Electricity has been restored to nearly all households and international flights resumed at Hokkaido's main airport.

The magnitude 6.7 earthquake that struck about 3 a.m. on Thursday knocked out power to the entire island of 5.4 million people, swamped parts of a neighborhood in the main city of Sapporo in deep mud and triggered destructive landslides.

Most of the victims are in the town of Atsuma, where landslides crushed and buried houses at the foot of steep forested hills that overlook rice fields.

