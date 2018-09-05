Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, sees King Norodom Sihamoni off in front of the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Cambodia National Assembly on Wednesday opening its the first session presided over by King Norodom Sihamoni to ensure long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen another term after his party swept election in late July.
Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, sees King Norodom Sihamoni off in front of the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018. Cambodia National Assembly on Wednesday opening its the first session presided over by King Norodom Sihamoni to ensure long-ruling Prime Minister Hun Sen another term after his party swept election in late July. Heng Sinith AP Photo

Cambodia’s new one-party legislature begins session

The Associated Press

September 05, 2018 01:18 AM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia

Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni has presided over the opening of the new session of the National Assembly, whose 125 seats are filled by members of a single party following an election widely decried as unfair.

The lawmakers from the Cambodian People's Party are expected to confirm Hun Sen, who has held power for three decades, for another five-year term as prime minister on Thursday.

His party won a landslide victory in the July 29 general election.

The only credible opposition force, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was disbanded last year by the courts in a move seen as politically motivated. The 19 other parties that contested the election were seen as either having trivial support or being promoted by the ruling party to foster the illusion of democratic choice.

