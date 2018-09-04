South Sudan accused of killings, torture, squalor in jails

This undated photo shows prisoners sitting together at the central prison in the capital Juba, South Sudan. A new Amnesty International report accuses authorities in South Sudan of torturing people to death in detention and letting many others languish since civil war began in late 2013. The report based on interviews with victims and witnesses says at least two dozen people have died because of harsh conditions and inadequate medical care. The government calls the report “rubbish.” The AP visited detention centers for itself. (AP Photo)