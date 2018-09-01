Russian airport worker dies, 18 hurt in plane crash

A view of the Utair-operated Boeing 737-800 which skidded off the runway and caught fire during landing, at Sochi international airport, of the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. Russia’s transportation minister says a supervisor at the airport in Sochi died during the emergency response after a landing airliner careered off the end of the runway, into a riverbed and caught fire. There were no deaths reported among the 164 passengers and six crew members aboard the Utair Boeing 737, but the Russian health ministry said 18 people were injured. The fire was extinguished within eight minutes, the airport said. (AP Photo) AP